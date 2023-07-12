The Philadelphia Phillies placed utility man Josh Harrison on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of a right wrist contusion.

The injury designation is retroactive to Sunday. The Phillies will announce a corresponding move prior to Friday's game against the visiting San Diego Padres.

Harrison, 36, is batting .219 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 38 games. He has played five different positions this season: third base, second base, left field and right field plus two appearances on the mound.

A two-time All-Star, Harrison is a career .271 hitter with 73 home runs and 388 RBIs in 1,206 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2011-18), Detroit Tigers (2019), Washington Nationals (2020-21), Oakland A's (2021), Chicago White Sox (2022) and Phillies.