The Chicago White Sox activated right-hander Michael Kopech from the 15-day injured list to start Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Kopech was on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He last pitched June 27 against the Los Angeles Angels and issued a season-worst seven walks to go with two runs and four hits over four innings.

He is 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 16 starts this season. He has struck out 97 in 86 innings, but his 49 walks are tied for most in the majors.

Over his past eight starts, Kopech is 2-3 with a 2.47 ERA.