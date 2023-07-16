San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. departed the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the host Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning after twisting his ankle.

Tatis first hurt the ankle while playing defense in the early innings, according to manager Bob Melvin. It began swelling later on, which led to his exit. He's considered day-to-day.

Brandon Dixon replaced Tatis in right field in the bottom of the sixth.

Tatis was 0-for-3 with an RBI before exiting Game 2. He went 1-for-4 in the opener.

Tatis is batting .283 with 17 homers and 47 RBIs in 74 games.

Reuters contributed to this story.