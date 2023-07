Atlanta Braves left-hander Kolby Allard left Sunday's start against the visiting Chicago White Sox after 1⅔ innings with what the team called left shoulder tightness.

Allard surrendered four runs in the second inning, two on a homer by Jake Burger, before exiting after back-to-back RBI singles by Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr.

Allard, 25, was making his fourth appearance of the season and third start. He entered the game with no decisions, and the four runs raised his ERA from 4.22 to 6.57 in 12⅓ innings.

Collin McHugh replaced Allard and got a line-drive out off the bat of pinch hitter Gavin Sheets to end the inning with runners on first and third.