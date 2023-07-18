ANAHEIM, Calif. -- New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson could be done for the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a high-grade strain to his right calf.

Donaldson said the injury, evaluated by two doctors, was diagnosed as at least a Grade 2-plus right calf strain, and a possible Grade 3 strain -- high enough of a grade to be considered a tear.

Donaldson, speaking to reporters before Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, said he has not been given a timetable on when he might be able to return and doesn't know whether he has a chance to make it back this season.

The 37-year old was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after straining his calf running out a grounder during the seventh inning at Colorado.

The three-time All-Star was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs.

New York acquired Donaldson from Minnesota in March 2022 along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela. Donaldson hit .222 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.

He has a $21 million salary in the final season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. The deal includes a $24 million mutual option for 2024 with a $6 million buyout if declined by the team.

