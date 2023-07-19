The Los Angeles Dodgers placed newly signed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Marisnick recorded a single before exiting Tuesday's 10-3 victory at Baltimore with a left hamstring strain.

Including four games with the Dodgers, Marisnick is batting .237 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 46 games with the Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers this season.

The Dodgers made headlines last week when they signed Marisnick, a member of the 2017 Houston Astros team that beat Los Angeles in the World Series but later was punished by Major League Baseball after an investigation confirmed they cheated by using a camera-based sign-stealing system.

Marisnick told reporters last week that he's willing to talk about the sign-stealing scandal with his new Dodgers teammates if need be, adding it "does you no good to kind of hide from it."

Marisnick, 32, is a career .228 hitter with 65 homers and 223 RBIs in 877 games across 11 seasons with nine teams.

Los Angeles on Wednesday also recalled left-hander Justin Bruihl and outfielder Jonny Deluca from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned right-hander Nick Robertson to Oklahoma City.

Bruihl, 26, is 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 16 relief appearances for the Dodgers this season.

Deluca, 25, made his MLB debut on June 7 and is hitting .212 with a homer and three RBIs in 20 games.

Robertson, 25, also made his debut on June 7 and is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA in nine relief appearances.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.