ST. LOUIS -- Miami Marlins third base coach Jody Reed fractured his lower right leg when struck by a foul ball off the bat of Jesús Sánchez during Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The injury occurred in the third inning of the Marlins' 6-4 loss.

Marlins quality control coach Griffin Benedict replaced Reed for the rest of the game.

Reed hit .270 with 27 homers and 392 RBI during an 11-year playing career from 1987-1997. He managed in the minor leagues for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Marlins.