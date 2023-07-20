The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Shintaro Fujinami from the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas.

Fujinami, 29, is in his first major league season after playing for the Hanshin Tigers of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball from 2013 to '22.

In 34 appearances (seven starts) with the Athletics, Fujinami went 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA across 49⅓ innings. He most recently pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, surrendering a hit in one inning of scoreless relief.

Lucas, 26, has yet to make his big league debut. In 21 relief appearances between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk this season, Lucas went 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA.

Oakland made the deal shortly after beating the Red Sox 6-5 on Wednesday to take two of three games in the series.