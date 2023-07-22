MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins third baseman Willi Castro and outfielder Joey Gallo were scratched from the lineup Friday night because of pink eye.

Castro was crossed off the list about three hours before the game against the Chicago White Sox, replaced by Donovan Solano. Shortly before the first pitch, Gallo was removed in favor of Michael A. Taylor in center field.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game that the contagious infection had been spreading through the clubhouse. He said Castro was unable to put in his contact lenses.

According to the Mayo Clinic, conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the membrane lining the eyelid and eyeball. Symptoms include redness, itchiness, crustiness and tearing in one or both eyes.