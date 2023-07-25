CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox reinstated third baseman Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and optioned catcher Carlos Pérez to Triple-A Charlotte.

Moncada was placed on the IL on June 15 with lower back inflammation. He played eight games in a rehab stint at Charlotte, batting .333 (10-for-30).

Moncada, 28, is hitting .232 with three homers and 13 RBI in 38 games with Chicago this year.

The White Sox opened a two-game series against the crosstown Cubs on Tuesday night.

The White Sox also announced that they had outrighted veteran reliever Bryan Shaw to Charlotte. Shaw, 35, was designated for assignment on Saturday.