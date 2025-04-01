Elly De La Cruz hits his first two home runs of the season to help the Reds blow out the Rangers. (0:59)

CINCINNATI -- Using the trendy torpedo bat for the first time, Elly De La Cruz had a single, double and two home runs for a career-high seven RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds routed the Texas Rangers 14-3 on Monday night.

The torpedo model -- a striking design in which wood is moved lower down the barrel after the label and shapes the end a little like a bowling pin -- became the talk of Major League Baseball over the weekend, especially after some of the New York Yankees used the model in a resounding sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Aaron Leanhardt, a former physics professor at the University of Michigan who is being credited with the design, says "it's about the batter, not the bat," though, and Reds first-year manager Terry Francona agrees.

"I think it's more the player than the bat," Francona said of De La Cruz, Cincinnati's No. 3 hitter. "I said that before the game, and I still do."

De La Cruz spoke with reporters after the win and was asked about his bat choice, and whether the 3-0 Yankees influenced his decision.

"No," he said. "It was because of, 'How's it feel like?'" And then when asked if he'd use it again, he looked down at the podium and laughed.

It was that kind of night for the Reds, a much-needed effort for a club that dropped two of three games to the San Francisco Giants in the opening series of the season. Brady Singer pitched seven scoreless innings in his Cincinnati debut, and the Reds batted around in the sixth to double their lead to 12-0. And it all started with Matt McLain, who missed the 2024 season because of a shoulder injury. He hit his third home run of the season to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead in the first.

The 14 runs were Cincinnati's most since a 19-2 victory over St. Louis on Sept. 29, 2023.

"It's impressive," Francona said of McLain. "Because it's cold out there. But I thought it was good for our whole ballclub. Let them get loose a little bit and have some fun."

McLain and De La Cruz are viewed as an infusion of youth for a club that believes it can compete in the National League Central. The kind of talent that brought Francona out of retirement.

"Yes," Francona said when asked if Monday was the type of De La Cruz performance he could marvel at. "And I know I'm on the late show on that."

And though it's quite early, De La Cruz is hitting .438 with 6 runs, 8 RBIs and 1 stolen base.

"I'm more in control, like more mature," De La Cruz said of the start to his season. "I feel like I'm more in control, on defense and offense."

Texas rookie Kumar Rocker struggled against the Reds, allowing six earned runs in three innings for Rangers, who opened with three wins in a four-game series versus the Boston Red Sox. Jake Burger hit his first home run for the Rangers in the ninth.

Cincinnati first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand was hit by a pitch on the wrist in the sixth. He stayed in the dugout for the seventh, and after the win, Francona said he was day-to-day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.