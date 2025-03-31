LOS ANGELES -- Veteran outfielder Jurickson Profar tested positive for a banned substance and began an 80-game suspension Monday, dealing a major blow to an Atlanta Braves team navigating a nightmarish start to the season.

Profar tested positive for chorionic gonadotropin, a performance-enhancing drug, according to Major League Baseball. The start of his suspension coincides with the beginning of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. Profar will be eligible to return to the Braves on June 29 but, as part of MLB's joint drug prevention and treatment program, will be ineligible for the 2025 postseason as part of his suspension. According to the Cleveland Clinic, hCG is a hormone that helps in the production of testosterone.

In a statement, the Braves said they were "surprised and extremely disappointed," adding: "We fully support the program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience."

News of Profar's suspension, which is without pay, comes in the wake of a brutal opening weekend for the Braves, who were swept in a four-game series by the San Diego Padres while scoring a combined seven runs -- including zero over the last 22 innings. It also comes on the same day starting pitcher Reynaldo López was put on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation, prompting the Braves to call up Bryce Elder to take his turn Wednesday.

In a statement passed along by the MLB Players' Association, Profar called Monday "the most difficult day of my baseball career" and said he was "devastated" by the news. Profar added that he was tested eight times for PEDs during a surprising breakthrough season offensively in 2024 and "never tested positive." The positive test, according to Profar, occurred "this offseason."

"This is especially painful for me because anyone who knows me and has seen me play knows I am deeply passionate about the game," Profar wrote as part of his statement. "There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite. I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans. It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it."

Earlier on Monday, the Braves acquired outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations, adding him to the 40-man roster. Fairchild isn't expected to arrive in L.A. until Tuesday, which means the Braves will play their series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers a player short.

"It's obviously tough," Braves first baseman Matt Olson said of Profar. "It sucks, but, you know, we got to strap it up and win a ballgame tonight. That's just kind of the mentality we have."

Profar, 32, signed a $1 million contract with the Padres two offseasons ago and made his first All-Star team in 2024, slashing .280/.380/.459 with 24 homers and 85 RBIs in 158 games. His adjusted OPS of 134 was 25 points higher than his previous high in a full season. His hard-hit rate of 44.4% was nearly 10 points higher than his previous single-season career best.

Hopeful that those numbers might carry over, the Braves signed Profar to a three-year, $42 million deal to make him their everyday left fielder this past January. He represented their biggest offseason acquisition. Barely three months later, Profar was suspended for the same substance that cost Manny Ramirez 50 games in 2009.

"I spoke to the guys and I spoke to Jurickson this afternoon also," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "We hate it for him, our club and our team. But Major League Baseball has their program and we honor that. It's just going to afford an opportunity for somebody else for 80 days."

Profar's absence will especially be felt with Ronald Acuña Jr. not expected back from the IL for at least another month. Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz had been platooning in right field while Acuña goes through the final stages of rehabilitation from a torn ACL. Now, with Profar gone, the Braves will eventually turn to Alex Verdugo, who was signed to a $1.5 million deal on March 20 and subsequently optioned to the minor leagues to get at-bats.

At least as problematic is the absence of López, who made his first All-Star team after successfully transitioning from the bullpen to the rotation last year but didn't look like himself in his 2025 debut on Friday. López's first pitch of the game, sent over the fence by Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., was a fastball that came in at 92.7 mph, roughly three ticks below his average. López's velocity eventually returned, but he ultimately generated only three swings and misses in five innings.

López developed soreness during his between-starts bullpen session Sunday and was scheduled for an MRI on Monday. The Braves don't know how much time he will sit out, Snitker said, but they could get their ace, Spencer Strider, back around the middle of April. Three to four weeks after that, Acuña could return to the top of their lineup. Until then, the Braves will have to weather the storm.

Asked about that challenge, Braves third baseman Austin Riley said: "We're just worried about this game. We'll worry about today, against the Dodgers."