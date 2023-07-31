Tim Kurkjian reacts to the Cubs acquiring Jeimer Candelario and speculates what else the team has in store before the trade deadline. (1:01)

CHICAGO -- The Cubs announced Monday they re-acquired Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario, nearly six years to the day they traded him to the Detroit Tigers. In return, the Cubs are sending two prospects back to the Nationals.

Candelario, 29, has 16 home runs and an .823 OPS for the Nationals this season. The home runs are just three shy of his career high set in 2018. For the year, he's hitting .258 with a .342 on-base percentage, appearing in 96 games at third base and two more as the Nationals designated hitter.

The switch-hitting, eight-year veteran could fill both roles for the Cubs as they've mixed and matched at third and designated hitter all season. Patrick Wisdom had a hot start to the spring but cooled off and is hitting only .195 while Nick Madrigal is a converted second baseman, though he's played well in short stints at third this season.

Cubs designated hitters have compiled a .229 batting average and .698 OPS this season. The Nationals get back Single-A shortstop Kevin Made and Double-A pitcher DJ Herz, both who are top-20 prospects in the Cubs system.

Chicago changed course over the last week, becoming a team that would add talent after winning eight straight games and pushing over the .500 mark for the first time since early May. Instead of subtracting pending free agents, they're adding them, including Candelario. The team is also searching for bullpen arms before Tuesday's trading deadline.

Candelario returns to the Cubs organization after he was signed by Chicago as a non-drafted free agent in October 2010, making his major league debut in five games with Chicago in 2016. He was traded to Detroit with infielder Isaac Paredes in a deal for catcher Alex Avila and pitcher Justin Wilson at the 2017 trade deadline.

Later Monday, the Kansas City Royals traded right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas to the Cubs in exchange for outfielder Nelson Velazquez.

Cuas, 29, was 1-3 this season for Kansas City, with four holds and two blown saves. He made 45 appearances, and all but one came out of the bullpen.

Velazquez, 24, who was on Chicago's 40-man roster, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. He hit .241 with three home runs and six RBIs this season for the Cubs.