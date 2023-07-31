Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, but Saturday's trade of Max Scherzer from the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers suggests there is still plenty of potential intrigue heading into Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The foremost questions at the moment: Will the Mets now trade a second future Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander? Will teams like the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres look to make major additions, remain quiet or even possibly trade players away? The Angels added Lucas Giolito, but will they get even more help for Ohtani to make a playoff push? And how many players will the St. Louis Cardinals trade away?

What follows is a ranking of the biggest names to watch -- starting with Verlander.