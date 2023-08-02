Miami welcomes infielder Jake Burger with $5 burger night

Jeff Passan details why the Marlins went out and traded for White Sox infielder Jake Burger. (0:31)

Miami Marlins fans have a lot to be excited about with their team's deadline addition of infielder Jake Burger.

His pre-trade 2023 resume with the Chicago White Sox includes 25 home runs, 52 RBIs and a .806 OPS. Those would rank first, third and third on the Marlins' roster respectively. The slugger should be a key boost to a Miami offense that has struggled (fourth from last in the MLB in runs scored) even as the Marlins sit six games above .500 and just a half game back in the Wild Card race.

On Wednesday afternoon, Miami gave their fans another reason to be excited about the Burger trade.

Normally, a burger at loanDepot Park will set a fan back $12. Tonight, with Burger set to make his debut, that price has been cut by just under 60% to $5.

Will name-related concessions promotions become a trend around the MLB? Fans of current minor leaguer Seth Beer's Arizona Diamondbacks will no doubt hope so.