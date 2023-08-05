The Cincinnati Reds have placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the injured list with a broken toe, the team announced Saturday.

Fraley, who missed Friday's game, has a stress fracture in the fourth toe on his left foot. He is hitting .263 with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 20 stolen bases this season.

The move is retroactive to Friday.

Fraley also was sidelined during the 2022 season with a toe injury suffered during his rehab while out with a knee issue.

Cincinnati has lost its last four games to fall out of the lead in the National League Central entering Saturday's games, with the Milwaukee Brewers ahead by a half-game.

The Reds on Saturday also recalled outfielder TJ Hopkins from Triple-A Louisville to take Fraley's spot on the roster.

In other moves, the team had right-handers Hunter Greene and Vladimir Gutierrez move their rehab assignments to Louisville, while right-hander Lyon Richardson was added to the taxi squad.