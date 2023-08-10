The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder AJ Pollock on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of a left oblique strain.

Pollock was injured during Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He played two innings before being batted for by Luis Matos in the top of the third inning.

Pollock, 35, is hitless in six at-bats over five games since joining San Francisco.

The Giants acquired Pollock from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline.

Overall, he is batting .165 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 54 games this season.

San Francisco recalled outfielder Heliot Ramos, 23, from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

The Giants' first-round pick in 2017, Ramos is 5-for-26 (.192) in nine games for San Francisco this season.