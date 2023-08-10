Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick and first baseman Jose Abreu sat out Thursday afternoon's series finale at Baltimore due to injuries.

McCormick sustained a bruised knee diving for a ball in Wednesday's 8-2 win against the Orioles and is considered day-to-day, manager Dusty Baker said. Heis batting .274 with 15 homers and 47 RBIs in 73 games this season.

Abreu, who is batting .234 with 10 homers and 56 RBIs in 110 games in his first season with Houston, is dealing with lower back discomfort and will be re-evaluated when the Astros return home this weekend, Baker said.