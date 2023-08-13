Texas Rangers All-Star catcher Jonah Heim was activated from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the Rangers optioned catcher Sam Huff to Triple-A Round Rock.

Heim, 28, had not played since July 26, when he was injured while swinging during an at-bat in the fourth inning of a game at the Houston Astros. The fear of season-ending surgery, however, was not realized.

Instead, Heim recovered and faced live pitching before the Rangers' games against the San Francisco Giants on Friday and Saturday.

Heim, a first-time All-Star and a starter in the game this season, is batting .280 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 70 RBIs in 328 at-bats over 90 games.

In four career major league seasons, the last three with the Rangers, he is a .235 hitter with 40 home runs and 155 RBIs in 312 games.

Huff, 25, is 9-for-38 with one homer and three RBIs in 16 games spanning three stints with Texas this season.