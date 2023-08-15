The Texas Rangers signed infielder/outfielder Josh Harrison to a minor league deal, his agency announced Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Phillies released the 36-year-old veteran on Aug. 2 to make room for right-hander Michael Lorenzen, acquired from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline.

Harrison batted .204 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 40 games for the Phillies while playing six different positions.

Harrison will report to Triple-A Round Rock, according to a tweet Tuesday from his representatives at MSM.

A two-time All-Star, Harrison is a career .270 hitter with 73 homers and 388 RBIs in 1,208 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2011-18), Tigers (2019), Washington Nationals (2020-21), Oakland Athletics (2021), Chicago White Sox (2022) and Phillies.