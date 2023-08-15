The Oakland Athletics placed outfielder JJ Bleday on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and also sent right-hander Angel Felipe to the 15-day IL.

Bleday's move was retroactive to Monday after he sprained his left knee Sunday against the host Washington Nationals. Bleday, 25, is batting .203 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in 241 at-bats over 77 games.