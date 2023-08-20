Julio Rodriguez sets MLB record with 17 hits in 4 games Julio Rodríguez smacks a single for his 17th hit in his past four games, setting an MLB record. (0:37)

HOUSTON -- Julio Rodríguez set a major league record with his 17th hit in four games, helping to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Houston Astros 10-3 for their fifth straight win Saturday night.

Rodriguez, with a single to left field in the seventh inning, broke a major league record set in 1925 by Milt Stock of the Brooklyn Robins. He finished 4-for-6, giving him his fourth consecutive four-plus-hit game.

The four straight four-hit games tie him with Stock for the longest such streak, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Rodriguez is 17-for-21 (.810) during the four-game stretch, improving his season batting average from .256 to .278.

Dylan Moore homered twice for the Mariners, and Logan Gilbert (11-5) surrendered just two runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked one in six innings for his 14th quality start of the season.

The Mariners, who are 13-3 in their past 16 games, pulled to 1½ games behind the Astros for the second AL wild-card spot and maintained a half-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL wild-card spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.