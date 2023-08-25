Mookie Betts received a lengthy ovation from fans at Fenway Park in his first game back there Friday night as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Betts, the former Red Sox star who was traded to the Dodgers in 2020 -- to the chagrin of many Boston fans -- drew roars from the Fenway faithful before he stepped to the plate to lead off the first inning. He saluted the Red Sox dugout, touched his hand to his heart and then took off his helmet and gestured to the fans, with Boston manager Alex Cora and third baseman Rafael Devers among those on the team applauding.

"Now batting, number 50, Mookie Betts."



For the first time since September 30, 2019, @MookieBetts returns to Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/1QuDE0n3Lc — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2023

Betts proceeded to foul out to first base shortly thereafter.

Betts was traded to the Dodgers in 2020, going to Los Angeles with David Price for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. Betts had turned down a $300 million contract offer from the Red Sox before the deal; he was a year away from free agency and ultimately signed a a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Dodgers.

Speaking ahead of the game Friday night, Betts was asked about the failed contract negotiations at the time.

"I'll let Chaim (Bloom, chief baseball officer) and those guys explain that or (owner) John Henry, whoever. I'll let them explain it," Betts told reporters. "If they ever want to explain it, I'll let them explain it. We're not even there so it doesn't really even matter. We're in L.A. and those things, they're in the past. We probably just have to go ahead and leave it alone. But if someone was to explain it, I would let him do it."

Verdugo, the key piece Boston acquired in the deal, hit a leadoff home run for the Red Sox in Friday night's game.