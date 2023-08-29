The Cincinnati Reds on Monday placed infielder Matt McLain on the 10-day injured list because of a right oblique strain and activated outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the seven-day concussion IL.

Fairchild was placed on the IL on Aug. 21 with a concussion after hitting his head on the right-field wall while trying to make a play against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 20. He was in the lineup Monday night at the San Francisco Giants, batting seventh and playing right field.

McLain, 24, is a candidate for National League Rookie of the Year. He has started 52 games at shortstop, 33 at second base and three at designated hitter since his May 15 debut. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Sunday at the Arizona Diamondbacks.

McLain is batting .290 with a .357 on-base percentage, a .507 slugging percentage, 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 RBIs over 89 games (88 starts). He has 14 stolen bases in 19 attempts.

Fairchild, 27, is batting .229 with a .323 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, five homers and 27 RBIs over 82 games.