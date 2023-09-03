Minnesota Twins utility player Willi Castro has been activated off the injured list after recovering from a left oblique strain, it was announced Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Minnesota placed outfielder Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain.

Castro, who missed the past 18 games, went 2-for-11 with one RBI in three rehab games at Triple-A St. Paul. In 102 games for the Twins this season, he has hit .240 with 5 homers, 26 RBIs, 29 steals and 42 runs.

He was hitless in a pinch-hit appearance in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Taylor, 32, has hit .229 with 20 home runs, 47 RBIs, 13 steals and 45 runs in 120 games this season.