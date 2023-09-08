ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Luis Rengifo strained his left biceps while taking a swing in the on-deck circle Thursday night, forcing him to leave the Los Angeles Angels' 3-2 victory over Cleveland in the first inning.

The Angels' trainers left the dugout to check on Rengifo after he took a practice swing with the heavy bat while Brandon Drury was at the plate. Rengifo was slumped over in apparent pain, and he eventually walked off the field to the clubhouse.

"As he went to drop [the bat], he felt something in his [biceps]," Angels manager Phil Nevin said. "This one, it doesn't look good. I'm sick for him. Hopefully, we get good news tomorrow."

Rengifo will have more tests Friday.

Randal Grichuk, who was supposed to have the day off, singled after pinch-hitting for Rengifo, who was playing right field and batting third.

About 2½ hours later, Grichuk delivered a walk-off single with the bases loaded and two outs, ending the Angels' first win in seven games.

Rengifo, who is riding a 14-game hitting streak, has been the struggling Angels' best hitter in recent weeks. He batted .443 with five homers and 14 RBI over the previous 16 games.

Rengifo's injury occurred shortly after the Angels were forced to scratch center fielder Mickey Moniak several minutes before first pitch. Moniak developed another bout of the back tightness that has bothered him recently, but Nevin indicated the club is more optimistic about this injury.

The Angels already are playing without former AL MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, $245 million third baseman Anthony Rendon, rookie shortstop Zach Neto, outfielder Taylor Ward and several additional veterans due to significant injuries.

"We've certainly taken a lot of our gut punches," Nevin said. "We lose two guys before the game starts, really. ... I'm never going to say I've seen it all, as far as these things go, but I'm getting there."