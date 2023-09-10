NEW YORK -- Yankees rookie Jasson Dominguez was scratched from Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers because of right elbow inflammation.

Dominguez was batting third in New York's original lineup before he was scratched about 15 minutes before the delayed first pitch. Gleyber Torres, who was originally hitting fourth, was moved up to third, Isiah Kiner-Falefa shifted from third base to center field and Oswaldo Cabrera was inserted into the lineup at third base.

Dominguez, 20, a switch-hitting center fielder, hit a two-run homer Friday, becoming the youngest player since at least 1901 to homer four times in his first seven games.

Since making his major league debut on Sept. 1 in Houston, Dominguez is hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games. He had reached base in his first seven games before going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 9-2 loss.

So far, Dominguez is hitting .292 against right-handed pitching and is 1 for 7 against left-handers.