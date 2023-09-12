Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jose Siri suffered a fracture in his right hand when he was hit by a pitch during Monday night's 7-4 win against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis, manager Kevin Cash said.

Cash said it was too early to tell how long Siri will be sidelined, but noted, "He's gonna miss some time."

"We'll see what the specialists say," Cash said. "There's some hope that maybe it's a short stint, maybe three weeks of shutdown and then it heals up quickly. But we won't know for a while."

Siri was hit by an inside 89 mph sinker from Twins reliever Dylan Floro in the fifth inning and went down in pain.

"I felt bad that I had to come out of the game because I wanted to stay in, but obviously I felt something there," Siri said through a translator after the win. "Just have to keep on working, so I can have a quick return.

"It hurt a lot since it was a hit by a pitch on the hand. Any time you get hit by a pitch on the hand, it's going to hurt."

Siri's 25 home runs rank second on Tampa Bay this season. He's hitting .222 with 56 RBIs, 58 runs and 12 steals.