PHILADELPHIA -- Matt Olson has tied the Atlanta Braves' single-season home run record with 51, matching Andruw Jones' mark with a solo shot against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Olson hit the first pitch he saw from starter Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning into the left-field seats. The fan who caught the ball threw it back onto the field. Olson hit two homers a night earlier against the Phillies, and the milestone 50th had to be retrieved from a fan.

Jones hit 51 homers in 2005.

"way to go @mattolson21 proud of you keep it going 60?" Jones wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Olson's homer tied the game 1-all. Atlanta needed to win Tuesday and Wednesday to clinch the National League East in Philadelphia. The Braves are already guaranteed a playoff spot.

It was Olson's sixth home run against the Phillies, breaking a tie with the Cincinnati Reds for his most against any team this season. He now has eight home runs for the month of September in just 12 games.

Olson has 128 RBIs this season. He never hit more than 39 homers in a season before this year.

Jones and Olson are the only Braves to hit 50 home runs in a season.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.