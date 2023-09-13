The Boston Red Sox will place closer Kenley Jansen on the COVID-19 injured list, manager Alex Cora told reporters on Wednesday.

The right-hander will have to sit out at least seven days.

Jansen, 35, was forced to leave Tuesday night's game after facing only two batters and throwing 13 pitches in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees. Jansen gave up a hit and a walk and was charged with two runs (one earned).

The Red Sox said Jansen exited because of fatigue and illness, with Cora saying after the game that Jansen was a "little bit dizzy."

Jansen has been under the weather since Friday. He is 3-6 with a 3.63 ERA and 29 saves in 51 relief appearances this season, his first in Boston.

