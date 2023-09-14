The Miami Marlins are taking it "day by day" with reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara after an MRI revealed he has a sprained right UCL, manager Skip Schumaker said before Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Alcantara, who went on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 6, was initially diagnosed with a right forearm strain. He said he first experienced discomfort during his Sept. 3 outing against Washington.

Alcantara played catch for the first time since that start Wednesday.

"Obviously, anything with the elbow you're concerned about," Schumaker said. "But he still feels like he can have a throwing progression, which he started today."

Alcantara told reporters Wednesday that his arm feels "100 percent good" right now, but he and Schumaker declined to say whether he will return this season. He is eligible to come off the IL on Tuesday.

"I don't know. I can't say yes. I can't say no," he said. "I've just gotta be positive. I just gotta keep telling myself day by day and try to take advantage of the opportunity."

Alcantara missed a start this season because of biceps tendinitis, but has been one of the most durable pitchers in the major leagues the past five seasons.

Alcantara, 27, topped the majors in innings and complete games last season and became Miami's first Cy Young Award winner. Although he struggled during the first half and is 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA this season, Alcantara again leads the majors in complete games with three and is fourth in innings (184).