New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte, who has been on the 10-day injured list since Aug. 7 with a right groin strain, is done for the season, manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday.

Marte, 34, had been scheduled to play in a simulated game Tuesday, but that was scratched due to rain.

The two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner finishes the season with a .248 average with 5 home runs, 28 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 86 games.

Marte has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $78 million deal that he signed with the Mets in December 2021.