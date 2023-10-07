BALTIMORE -- Max Scherzer remains off the Texas Rangers' playoff roster -- at least for the division series matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles also announced that left-hander John Means, a potential candidate to start Game 3, was left off the roster with a sore elbow that came up after he pitched a couple of innings in a simulated game.

Scherzer threw two innings in his own simulated game Friday and said afterward that he felt good but admitted the recovery process -- as he tries to return much earlier than expected from a shoulder issue -- wouldn't be easy. Scherzer has been out since Sept. 12.

"He pitched yesterday and threw well and he said he felt pretty good this morning, but we felt like we didn't have enough information to include him on the roster," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday. "He was going to miss the first two games anyway. He'll keep progressing, and we'll see where he stands in a few days."

Means' injury was unexpected, as he had pitched well since returning from Tommy John surgery in September and posted a 2.66 ERA in four starts. Manager Brandon Hyde said he expects Means to be ready for the ALCS if the Orioles advance.

The Orioles will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers for the ALDS. Means' absence opened a roster spot for Jack Flaherty, and they elected to roster Bryan Baker over Shintaro Fujinami in the bullpen.

In the other AL Division Series matchup, the Houston Astros left reliever Kendall Graveman off their roster as he deals with right shoulder discomfort. He was 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances for Houston after joining the team in a trade from the Chicago White Sox in July.

The Astros are taking on the Minnesota Twins, who have left DH Byron Buxton off their ALDS roster because of a sore knee. Buxton was not on the Twins' roster for their wild-card series.