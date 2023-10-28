Open Extended Reactions

The World Series kicked off on Friday night with what maybe an all-time opening game.

Adolis Garcia hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to secure the 6-5 win for the Texas Rangers after the Arizona Diamondbacks blew a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras.

Will Texas build upon its series lead in Game 2 to head to Arizona with a commanding 2-0 edge? Or can the D-backs bounce back to even the series at 1-1?

We'll have you covered with lineups and live updates and analysis during the game, followed by takeaways after the final pitch.

The matchup

Arizona Diamondbacks (Merrill Kelly) at Texas Rangers (Jordan Montgomery), 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX

Lineups

Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (S) 2B

Corbin Carroll (L) RF

Gabriel Moreno (R) C

Christian Walker (R) 1B

Tommy Pham (R) DH

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF

Alek Thomas (L) CF

Evan Longoria (R) 3B

Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS

Rangers

Marcus Semien (R) 2B

Corey Seager (L) SS

Evan Carter (L) LF

Adolis Garcia (R) RF

Mitch Garver (R) DH

Jonah Heim (S) C

Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B

Josh Jung (R) 3B

Leody Taveras (S) CF