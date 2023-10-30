World Series Game 3 live: D-backs, Rangers battle in Arizona

The Arizona Diamondbacks answered back Saturday night with a commanding 9-1 win to even the series. (2:58)

The Snakes are coming home.

The 2023 World Series shifts to Phoenix with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers tied at 1 after each took a game in Arlington. Will the D-backs' homecoming result in a series lead -- or will the road warrior Rangers keep rolling away from Globe Life Field?

We'll have all the Game 3 action, from lineups and live updates and analysis during the game, to takeaways and more after the final pitch.

The matchup

Texas Rangers (Max Scherzer) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt), 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX

Lineups

Rangers

Marcus Semien (R) 2B

Corey Seager (L) SS

Adolis Garcia (R) RF

Evan Carter (L) LF

Mitch Garver (R) DH

Jonah Heim (S) C

Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B

Josh Jung (R) 3B

Leody Taveras (S) CF

Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (L) RF

Ketel Marte (S) 2B

Gabriel Moreno (R) C

Christian Walker (R) 1B

Tommy Pham (R) DH

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF

Alek Thomas (L) CF

Evan Longoria (R) 3B

Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS