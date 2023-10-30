        <
        >

          World Series Game 3 live: D-backs, Rangers battle in Arizona

          play
          D-backs cruise past Rangers in Game 2 (2:58)

          The Arizona Diamondbacks answered back Saturday night with a commanding 9-1 win to even the series. (2:58)

          • ESPN
          Oct 30, 2023, 08:57 PM

          The Snakes are coming home.

          The 2023 World Series shifts to Phoenix with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers tied at 1 after each took a game in Arlington. Will the D-backs' homecoming result in a series lead -- or will the road warrior Rangers keep rolling away from Globe Life Field?

          We'll have all the Game 3 action, from lineups and live updates and analysis during the game, to takeaways and more after the final pitch.

          The matchup

          Texas Rangers (Max Scherzer) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt), 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX

          Lineups

          Rangers

          Marcus Semien (R) 2B
          Corey Seager (L) SS
          Adolis Garcia (R) RF
          Evan Carter (L) LF
          Mitch Garver (R) DH
          Jonah Heim (S) C
          Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
          Josh Jung (R) 3B
          Leody Taveras (S) CF

          Diamondbacks

          Corbin Carroll (L) RF
          Ketel Marte (S) 2B
          Gabriel Moreno (R) C
          Christian Walker (R) 1B
          Tommy Pham (R) DH
          Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF
          Alek Thomas (L) CF
          Evan Longoria (R) 3B
          Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS