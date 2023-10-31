It's a quick turnaround to Game 4 after the Texas Rangers took a 2-1 World Series lead with a victory at Chase Field in Game 3. Both sides will stage a bullpen game on Tuesday night -- and Texas will be without slugger Adolis Garcia who is not in the lineup after leaving Monday's game with an oblique injury.
We'll have all the Game 4 action, from lineups and live updates and analysis during the game, to takeaways and more after the final pitch.
The matchup
Texas Rangers (Andrew Heaney) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Joe Mantiply) 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX
Lineups
Rangers
Marcus Semien (R) 2B
Corey Seager (L) SS
Mitch Garver (R) DH
Evan Carter (L) LF
Josh Jung (R) 3B
Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
Jonah Heim (S) C
Leody Taveras (S) CF
Travis Jankowski (L) RF
Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte (S) 2B
Corbin Carroll (L) RF
Gabriel Moreno (R) C
Christian Walker (R) 1B
Tommy Pham (R) DH
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF
Alek Thomas (L) CF
Emannuel Rivera (R) 3B
Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS