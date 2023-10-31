        <
        >

          World Series Game 4 live: D-backs, Rangers meet in Arizona

          Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN
          Oct 31, 2023, 09:30 PM

          It's a quick turnaround to Game 4 after the Texas Rangers took a 2-1 World Series lead with a victory at Chase Field in Game 3. Both sides will stage a bullpen game on Tuesday night -- and Texas will be without slugger Adolis Garcia who is not in the lineup after leaving Monday's game with an oblique injury.

          We'll have all the Game 4 action, from lineups and live updates and analysis during the game, to takeaways and more after the final pitch.

          Key links: Full playoffs schedule and results | How Game 4 pitching plans will differ

          The matchup

          Texas Rangers (Andrew Heaney) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Joe Mantiply) 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX

          Lineups

          Rangers

          Marcus Semien (R) 2B
          Corey Seager (L) SS
          Mitch Garver (R) DH
          Evan Carter (L) LF
          Josh Jung (R) 3B
          Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
          Jonah Heim (S) C
          Leody Taveras (S) CF
          Travis Jankowski (L) RF

          Diamondbacks

          Ketel Marte (S) 2B
          Corbin Carroll (L) RF
          Gabriel Moreno (R) C
          Christian Walker (R) 1B
          Tommy Pham (R) DH
          Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF
          Alek Thomas (L) CF
          Emannuel Rivera (R) 3B
          Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS

          Live updates