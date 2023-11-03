Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw announced on Instagram that he underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder but hopes to return next summer.

He posted: "This morning I underwent a surgical procedure to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule of my left shoulder. I am thankful for the expertise of Dr. ElAttrache who performed the surgery. I am hopeful to return to play at some point next summer. Thanks for your prayers!"

There had been uncertainty as to whether Kershaw would be returning. He played his 16th season on a one-year, $20 million deal and is an unrestricted free agent.

Kershaw has battled back issues and other injuries in recent years, but he was effective over 24 starts this season. He went 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 131⅔ innings.

The postseason was a different story. He lasted only one-third of an inning in Game 1 of the division series against Arizona and gave up six earned runs. Los Angeles ended up getting swept.