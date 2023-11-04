Open Extended Reactions

Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto made a strong closing statement in what could be his final game in Japan before an anticipated move to the major leagues.

Yamamoto threw a complete game with a Japan Series-record 14 strikeouts Saturday to help the Orix Buffaloes defeat the Hanshin Tigers 5-1 and force a decisive Game 7.

Yamamoto, 25, does not have enough service time to become a free agent in Japan but could be offered to major league teams under the posting system agreed to by MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball.

His 14 strikeouts, recorded over 138 pitches, broke a record previously held by Yu Darvish. It also was a rebound from Game 1 of the series, when Yamamoto gave up seven runs on 10 hits in 5⅔ innings.

"I went to the mound able to concentrate really well," Yamamoto said, according to Kyodo News. "I'm very happy that I was able to deliver the goods right until the end. The crowd's cheers at the start of the ninth really gave me a boost."

Yamamoto threw the second no-hitter of his career in September in a game that was attended by several MLB executives. He also pitched on Japan's team this year that won the World Baseball Classic.

Orix will seek a second straight Japan Series title in Sunday's Game 7. Hanshin is seeking its first title since 1985 and second overall.