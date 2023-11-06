Open Extended Reactions

Craig Counsell is leaving the Milwaukee Brewers to become the manager for the Chicago Cubs, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Counsell's contract is for five years and $40 million, the highest salary for any MLB manager ever, sources confirmed to ESPN.

It's a blockbuster move for Chicago, which had David Ross as its manager but will now go with Counsell, who had spent the previous decade with their National League Central rival Milwaukee. Ross was under contract for the 2024 season.

Counsell, 53, had also interviewed for the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians managerial openings. The Guardians hired Stephen Vogt as manager and sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan that the Mets are hiring New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager.

In nine years with the Brewers, Counsell won three NL Central titles and managed Milwaukee to the postseason in five of the past six years, including a division-winning 92-70 mark in 2023.

The Cubs finished 83-79 last season, finishing second behind the Brewers.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

ESPN's Buster Olney and Jeff Passan contributed to this report.