Retired Nelson Cruz joins Dodgers as advisor

Longtime major league outfielder Nelson Cruz has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as an advisor who is expected to work mostly out of the team's academy in his native Dominican Republic, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Cruz, 43, announced his retirement from the majors in early November, then played five games with the Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Winter League as something of a farewell tour.

Cruz spent 19 years in the big leagues, most recently with the San Diego Padres through the first three months of the 2023 season. He made seven All-Star teams, amassing 464 home runs and 2,053 hits.

Cruz was revered by the Latin players, most notably fellow Dominicans, and served as both the general manager and a player for their national team in the World Baseball Classic earlier this year.

The Dodgers haven't officially announced Cruz's hiring and the specifics of his role are not yet known. Dominican baseball reporter Tenchy Rodriguez first reported the development.