Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox acquired catcher Max Stassi and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, it was announced.

In return, the Braves are getting a player to be named later or cash.

Stassi had been acquired by the Braves on Friday in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 32-year-old Stassi missed all of last season while taking care of his son, Jackson, who was born three months premature and weighed only 1.5 pounds.

With Jackson now healthy, Stassi is expected to play in 2024. He signed a three-year, $17.5 million contract extension after a 2021 breakout year.

In 10 major league seasons, Stassi has batted .212 with 41 home runs and 128 RBIs in 403 games with the Houston Astros and Angels.