PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a $3.2 million, one-year contract with first baseman/designated hitter Rowdy Tellez.

Tellez, 28, can earn $800,000 in performance bonuses as part of the deal, which is pending a successful physical.

Also on Tuesday, the Pirates announced that catcher Endy Rodriguez will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his UCL and repair the flexor tendon. Rodriguez was injured during an at-bat while playing in a Nov. 13 Winter Ball game in the Dominican Republic.

He is expected to return to baseball activity in 10 to 12 months, according to the team.

Rodriguez batted .220 with 3 home runs and 13 RBIs in 57 games with Pittsburgh last season.

Earlier this month, the Pirates signed catcher Ali Sánchez to a 1-year deal, giving them another player to throw in the mix behind the plate with Rodriguez and Henry Davis, the top overall pick in the 2021 draft.

While Pirates general manager Ben Cherington has insisted that Davis will get a chance at catcher, Sánchez gives Pittsburgh flexibility at the position -- even more so now with Rodriguez sidelined. Davis played primarily in right field after making his major league debut in June.

As for Tellez, the left-hander hit .215 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs for Milwaukee in 2023. He is a career .233 hitter in six seasons with Toronto and Milwaukee.

The Pirates entered the offseason in need of help at first base. They began 2022 with Carlos Santana at the position before sending him to Milwaukee at the trade deadline. Connor Joe and Jared Triolo saw time at first, among others, over the final two months of the season.

Tellez should find the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park inviting. He is a career .277 hitter at PNC Park, with 5 home runs and 20 RBIs in 21 games.

Tellez is the second significant addition by the Pirates during free agency. Pittsburgh acquired left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales from Seattle last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.