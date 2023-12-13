Open Extended Reactions

Major League Baseball plans to showcase the sport's best young players during a series of spring-training games it's calling "Spring Breakout," sources familiar with the league's plans told ESPN.

The event, scheduled to take place from March 14-17, will pit an organization's best prospect group against another team's in a game that's part of a doubleheader with a regularly scheduled spring game. While highly regarded prospects often participate in major league spring training games, rosters filled with the best minor league players from each team typically participate on the backfields at spring complexes.

Spring Breakout will bring the top-caliber players over to the big league field and look to leverage the opportunity to better market minor leaguers, an added point of emphasis for MLB since it started running the minor leagues in 2021. All 30 teams will participate in the event -- which will combine the game with in-person autograph sessions and other meet-the-prospect opportunities -- and the league could televise Spring Breakout games on MLB Network.

Farm directors surveyed by ESPN were generally optimistic about the event. While MLB teams have balked at allowing their best players to participate in the World Baseball Classic, the short window for Spring Breakout, along with the ability to keep players near spring facilities, sold them on the concept.

If the event does find success, the ability for it to grow in a second season is limitless. MLB could stage a tournament or turn it into a weeklong event. Already MLB is planning to increase its coverage of the minor leagues on its app and digitally.