Injured free agent pitcher Tyler Mahle signed a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

The deal is for $22 million, sources told ESPN. Mahle can earn another $5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched in 2025, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Mahle, 29, made only five starts for the Minnesota Twins in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. The 7-year veteran has a career 4.30 ERA in 122 starts.

It's unclear how the Rangers will use Mahle, as his return won't occur until later in 2024. Normal recovery from Tommy John surgery takes about 14 months, placing Mahle's potential return around the All-Star break. The Rangers already employ rehabbing righty Jacob deGrom, while Nathan Eovaldi and Max Scherzer headline their rotation for next season.

Mahle's acquisition by Minnesota from the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 is turning into a lopsided deal for Cincinnati, as the righty made only nine starts for the Twins because of injuries, while the Twins gave up three good prospects for him, including infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.