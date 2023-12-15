        <
        >

          Royals nearing deal with OF Hunter Renfroe, according to reports

          • ESPN News Services
          Dec 15, 2023, 04:15 PM

          The Kansas City Royals reportedly are finalizing a deal Friday with free agent outfielder Hunter Renfroe on a two-year, $13 million contract plus incentives, according to multiple reports.

          The deal includes an opt-out after 2024,

          Renfroe, 31, split the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds and hit .233 with 20 homers and 60 RBIs.

          The eight-year veteran is a career .239 hitter with 177 homers and 454 RBIs in 841 games with six teams.

          Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.