The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are exchanging a couple of their better prospects, as left-handed hitting Triple-A infielder Michael Busch and reliever Yency Almonte are headed to Chicago in exchange for Class A pitcher Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zyhir Hope, it was announced Thursday.

Busch, who was ranked sixth among Dodgers prospects by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, and Ferris, who was rated 14th in the Cubs system, are the key components in the deal.

Busch, 26, hit 27 home runs for Triple-A Oklahoma City last season while also appearing in 27 major league games for the Dodgers. He could fill a long-term void at third base for the Cubs, who were looking for left-handed sluggers.

Busch was taken 31st in the 2019 amateur draft.

Ferris, 19, was chosen in the second round in 2022, compiling a 3.38 ERA in his first professional season last year.

Almonte is a six-year veteran, appearing in 196 career games, including 40 last season for the Dodgers. He has a career 4.51 ERA, pitching exclusively out of the bullpen.

Hope, 18, was taken in 11th round of last summer's draft.