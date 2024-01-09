Open Extended Reactions

The MLB offseason can be divided into three distinct categories:

1. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and then traded for Tyler Glasnow and gave him a big extension. The total future outlay: More than $1 billion, which if you stacked it up in $1 bills would reach 68 miles high.

2. The New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto -- and they're still looking to do more.

3. And then there's most other teams, who appear to be looking for reasons not to spend money.

It's been a slow burn of an offseason, with a lot of moves still on the way. More than half of Kiley McDaniel's original top 50 free agents remain unsigned, plus we could still have a couple of significant trades. As we wait for all the dominoes to fall, however, let's do mid-offseason grades for each team -- and one thing each still needs to do.

We're grading on a curve here, basing our scores on expectations heading into the offseason. (We expected the Dodgers to be big spenders; we did not expect the Colorado Rockies to do anything -- and they haven't.)