          Mid-offseason grades for all 30 MLB teams

          Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
          • David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior WriterJan 9, 2024, 12:00 PM
          The MLB offseason can be divided into three distinct categories:

          1. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and then traded for Tyler Glasnow and gave him a big extension. The total future outlay: More than $1 billion, which if you stacked it up in $1 bills would reach 68 miles high.

          2. The New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto -- and they're still looking to do more.

          3. And then there's most other teams, who appear to be looking for reasons not to spend money.

          It's been a slow burn of an offseason, with a lot of moves still on the way. More than half of Kiley McDaniel's original top 50 free agents remain unsigned, plus we could still have a couple of significant trades. As we wait for all the dominoes to fall, however, let's do mid-offseason grades for each team -- and one thing each still needs to do.

          We're grading on a curve here, basing our scores on expectations heading into the offseason. (We expected the Dodgers to be big spenders; we did not expect the Colorado Rockies to do anything -- and they haven't.)