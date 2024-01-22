Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Left-hander Cionel Pérez and the Baltimore Orioles avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.2 million, one-year contract on Monday.

The deal includes a $2.2 million team option for 2025 that has additional escalators.

Pérez had asked for $1.4 million and the Orioles had offered $1.1 million when the sides exchanged proposed salaries on Jan. 11.

Twenty-one players remain scheduled for hearings, which start next week, including Orioles outfielder Austin Hays, first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, left-hander Danny Coulombe and right-hander Jacob Webb.

Pérez was 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA and three saves in 65 relief appearances last year, striking out 44 and walking 27 in 53⅓ innings. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $732,300 last year.