ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals and utilityman Tommy Edman agreed to a two-year deal Monday to avoid salary arbitration.

The 28-year-old Edman was expected to get a significant bump from the $4.2 million he made last season, when the switch-hitter batted .248 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs while appearing in 137 games. He had asked for $6.95 million and been offered $6.5 million when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries on Jan. 11.

Edman's value lies more with his glove than his bat, though. The former Gold Glove winner is capable of playing every outfield position along with second base, third base and shortstop at a high level, giving the Cardinals unique versatility.

"Tommy's strong fundamental play, athleticism and versatility remains a valuable asset that we view as an important part of our team identity," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in a statement.

The Cardinals selected Edman in the sixth round of the 2016 amateur draft. He made his debut in 2019, and since then trails only Bryan Reynolds, Francisco Lindor and José Ramírez in hits among switch-hitting players.