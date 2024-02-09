Open Extended Reactions

Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber announced his retirement on social media Friday morning, ending a 13-year career.

A three-time All-Star, Kluber won his first Cy Young with Cleveland in 2014, going 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA. He won the award again in 2017, finishing 18-4 with a 2.25 ERA.

Kluber, 37, finishes with a 116-77 record and a 3.44 ERA in 271 games, all but 11 as a starter.

"With sincere appreciation, I am announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball, concluding a remarkable 13-season Major League Baseball journey," Kluber posted on Instagram. "I am deeply grateful for the support of numerous individuals and entities that profoundly influenced my path."

The right-hander pitched for the Red Sox last season, going 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in 15 games, including nine starts. He signed a $10 million, one-year contract with Boston, a deal that includes an $11 million club option for 2024.

Kluber went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the Yankees in 2021, including a no-hitter in a 2-0 victory at Texas. He pitched for Tampa Bay in 2022, going 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts.